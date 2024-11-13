Guardians Have One Clear and Massive Need During MLB Offseason
The MLB offseason is upon us. While the Cleveland Guardians are still stinging following their ALCS loss to the New York Yankees, they now have an opportunity to improve and get ready to be even better in 2025.
As all Guardians fans know, the team does not usually get aggressive during the offseason. However, there are some clear issues that Cleveland will need to address.
They could use another big bat to help fix the offensive woes that plagued them at times throughout the 2024 season. Adding a bat would be a huge step in the right direction, but there is another need that is much more pressing.
Bleacher Report recently took a look at the team's offseason. They named three needs the Guardians should focus on. First and foremost, they need a starting pitcher, and the next two needs were another starting pitcher and a third starting pitcher.
Here is a bit of the reasoning behind starting pitching being such a massive need during the offseason.
"Both Matt Boyd and Alex Cobb ended up playing a key role down the stretch and into October, but the Guardians were forced to take short-term flyers on those veterans returning from injury because nothing else was sticking at the third, fourth and fifth spots in their rotation. And now both are free agents, putting them back to hoping for the best from the likes of Gavin Williams, Triston McKenzie, Joey Cantillo and Logan Allen—unless they make an atypical splash for a free agent."
Matthew Boyd could be a piece that is brought back, as suggested by them, but that wouldn't be nearly enough to fix the issues.
"Maybe they'll manage to bring Boyd back, but that hardly feels like enough, even if we're operating under the assumption the bullpen is going to collectively have one of the greatest seasons of all time for a second consecutive year."
Shane Bieber is a big name in free agency this offseason. Cleveland needs to figure out a way to bring him back. He would be a huge part of contending for a World Series moving forward, assuming he comes back strong from Tommy John surgery.
No one should be expecting the Guardians to add three starting pitchers this offseason. At least, they shouldn't expect three high-impact starters.
If they can bring back Bieber and Boyd, that would be a big step in the right direction. They could then look to dip their toes into the lower tiers of free agency to try and find a diamond in the rough.
All of that being said, Cleveland needs to shore up their rotation. Hopefully, they're able to accomplish that goal this offseason.