Guardians Linked to Two Intriguing Free Agent Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians have made a few moves throughout the MLB offseason, but they could still use some more help. Adding another pitcher or two would be a wise decision.
Looking at the current free agency market, there are still some good pieces available who could be had at bargain prices.
Right now, the Guardians are projected to have Shane Bieber and Tanner Bibee at the top of their rotation, with Luis Ortiz being an intriguing option as well. However, they could use another starter.
With that in mind, a couple of free agent options have been suggested for Cleveland.
Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report has suggested two intriguing names. He thinks that both Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson could make sense for the Guardians.
“The Guardians have re-signed Shane Bieber and traded for Luis L. Ortiz, but their rotation needs more. It was second-to-last in MLB in rWAR last season. There are slim pickings within Cleveland’s price range, but an innings eater should be doable. To name a couple, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson are still out there in free agency,” Rymer said.
Gibson is coming off of a 2024 season with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw him make 30 starts. He compiled an 8-8 record to go along with a 4.24 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP, a 2.2 K/BB ratio, and 169.2 innings pitched.
While he may not be a star, Gibson is a capable starter who could eat up some valuable innings for Cleveland.
Lynn as played for the Cardinals last season. He made 23 starts, going 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA, a 1.34 WHIP, a 2.5 K/BB ratio, and 117.1 innings pitched.
Both pitchers would bring experience to the mound. Neither of them would be the move that powers the Guardians to the World Series, but they would both be quality additions.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if Cleveland makes another move. Adding another arm to the rotation would be a wise decision. One of these two pitchers could be a fit.