Cleveland Guardians locked in as final games approach before MLB playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians are getting ready for their final week of the season as they hope to return to the playoffs in the American League.
It won't be easy with three games coming against the AL Central leader Detroit Tigers before the final series of the season at home against the Texas Rangers, but the Guardians are as ready as can be going into the home stretch.
“We couldn't be more excited to get back home,” manager Stephen Vogt said via MLB.com reporter Pat Donnelly. “I know it's school nights, I know people work, but we need our fans. We need to pack out Progressive. ... The boys are ready. We know what’s at stake, and it's going to be a lot of fun this week.”
In just his second season as manager, Vogt has the Guardians in striking distance of the AL Central crown despite being under .500 at the beginning of the month. The team has been on a thunderous run and he has credited his players for locking in when it matters most in September.
“I couldn't be more proud of this group -- 24 games in 24 days, and to do what we did and put ourselves into a position where we have an opportunity to earn our way into the postseason,” Vogt said via Donnelly. “That's all you can ask for. Obviously, ending on a note like today, it can get you down, but this won't get this group down. We're going to come ready to go on Tuesday.”
The confidence has consumed the players as well. Outfielder Steven Kwan has been a big part of the team's rise over the past few weeks and he feels ready for what's to come.
“I think this last month, a lot of people could say we were out of it,” Kwan said via Donnelly. “I think [players] could have started looking at their numbers and just tried to look to the offseason. But we've been playing some really unselfish baseball, grinding together, sticking together. It's been really fun, and we’ve got a really exciting week coming up.”
The Guardians' comeback could be all for nothing if they don't win most of their final six games coming up, but to even get to this point is pretty remarkable for any ball club.
The team has played its best baseball at the right time and if it continues over the next week, it could lead to another playoff berth or even a division title.