Guardians Make Major Announcement About Home Opener
Progressive Field will look much different this season as crews wrap up renovations on the ballpark that originally opened in 1994.
However, some things will remain the same at the corner of Carnagie and Ontario, including the support Cleveland Guardians fans continuously give their team.
The team announced on Monday that their home opener on Tuesday, April 8, is sold out.
This extends an impressive streak of 32 straight seasons, that every seat at Progressive Field will be filled for the first home game of the year.
Just like in 2024, the Guardians will open up their season at home against division rival Chicago White Sox (only this time there isn't a total solar eclipse in the forecast).
We know when the Guardians' first home game of the season will start and that it'll be a packed house, but there are still unknowns, with the season starting in just a week and a half.
Cleveland is still not ready to name an Opening Day starting pitcher, so it's hard to gauge who could be on the mound for the first home game of the year.
It's also unclear who the team's second baseman will be to start the season. Will it be Gabriel Arias, or will top prospect Juan Brito finally make his MLB debut?
With Opening Day in just over a week and the home opener quickly following behind it, the Guardians still have many decisions to make about the roster a sold-out Progressive Field will watch in about two weeks' time.
