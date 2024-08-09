Cleveland Guardians Make Multiple Roster Moves Ahead Of Series With Minnesota Twins
The Cleveland Guardians start arguably their biggest series of the season on Friday with a four-game set with the Minnesota Twins. The organization made several roster moves before Friday's doubleheader.
Will Brennan Recalled
The Guardians optioned Will Brennan to Tirple-A after they acquired Lane Thomas at the deadline. Now, the left-handed outfielder is back with the big league club.
Brennan had been struggling at the plate since coming off the injured list on July 11. However, some time to figure out his swing in the minors may be exactly what he needed as he has a .371/.421/.571 slash line with an OPS of .992 in the nine games he's played with the Columbus Clippers.
Hopefully, this hot bat will translate to the big leagues.
Joey Cantillo Recalled
The Guardians needed another starter for the doubleheader and brought back Joey Cantillo as the 27th man to take the mound in game one.
The rookie southpaw has started two games at the big league level this season, coming against the Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles. In those appearances, he has a 7.36 ERA and a 1.77 WHIP in 7.1 innings pitched.
Peter Strzelecki Recalled
Doubleheaders always come with the possibility of needing a pitcher to eat some innings. With that in mind, the Guardians recalled Peter Strzelecki who has completed this task earlier this season.
Strzelecki has pitched in eight games (10.1 innings) this season for the Guardians and has a 0.87 ERA. There's a good chance he'll see some action in game one or two of the doubleheader.
Angel Martinez Optioned To Triple-A
Angel Martinez was optioned to Triple-A in order to make room for these other players on the big league roster.
Martinez has been a bright spot in the Guardians' season, but even the switch-hitting rookie needs time to adjust. He has .208/.241/.321 slash line over the last 15 games.
Carlos Carrasco Placed On 15-Day Injured List
The last thing the Guardians need is another starting pitcher to be injured, but that's exactly what the team is facing as Carlos Carrasco heads to the 15-day injured list (retroactive August 8) with a left hip strain.