First Base Or DH? Guardians Manager Reveals Kyle Manzardo's Primary Role With Team
Kyle Manzardo is finally back on the Cleveland Guardians' major league roster. His promotion on Sunday was part of September's expanded rosters, which allow big league teams to carry additional players.
Manzardo only appeared as the team's designated hitter during his first stint with the team back in May and into June. Stephen Vogt talked before Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates and revealed that his current role with the team will be very similar to what it was earlier in the season.
When asked whether Manzardo would see any time at first base, Vogt said, "I don't think so. He might, but [Josh Naylor] is our first baseman. [Manzardo] could see some time if we make some moves in-game, and you never know what's going to happen. Right now, I think the plan is for him to primarily DH, but again, we've got a lot of games left, and we don't know what's going to happen."
There it is. While Vogt does leave open the possibility for Manzardo to play some first base, it certainly seems like he'll be Cleveland's designated hitter when he's in the lineup.
Again, this is the same position he had when he was a part of the big league team earlier this season. That was a role he found limited success in for various reasons. He hit .207/.241/.329 with an OPS of .570, including ten doubles in his first 30 major league games.
Back when Manzardo was optioned on June 18, Vogt said he didn't believe only DHing contributed to some of his struggles at the plate. It looks like he still feels the same way because it appears that's where Manzardo will find himself for the vast majority of his playtime.