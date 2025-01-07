Guardians Miss Out On Perfect Opportunity To Bolster Rotation
The Cleveland Guardians continue to be one of the more perplexing teams of the offseason.
After multiple moves that didn't necessarily address all of the team's weaknesses, the Guardians have stood by and watched free agents come off the board.
The latest free agent to get a deal is Michael Lorenzen, who is re-signing with the Kansas City Royals (per ESPN's Jeff Passan). The contract is reportedly worth $7 million in 2025 with a $12 million mutual option for 2026.
This is a great deal for the Royals, who needed another arm in their rotation. After Lorenzen was traded to Kansas City by the Texas Rangers, he posted a 1.57 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP in seven appearances (six starts).
This deal would have been perfect for a money-conscious organization such as the Guardians. It's a low-risk, high-reward move with no long-term implications.
Even with Luis Ortiz in the mix, Cleveland could have benefitted from adding another established big-league starter into the rotation.
There were also multiple analysts during the offseason who even viewed Cleveland as a potential fit for Lorenzen. Two of those were MLB.com's Mandy Bell and Mark Feinsand.
The Guardians may be happy with their rotation heading into the 2025 season. It has many upsides, but it also has some serious question marks.
However, they must act fast if they're hoping to bring in one more veteran arm. Andrew Heaney, Kyle Gibson, and Spencer Turnbull are still available, but this offseason has demonstrated just how quickly free agency can move.
These players could quickly start to come off the board once other dominoes, such as Lorenzen's contract, start to fall.