Guardians Urged To Sign This Veteran Starting Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians have multiple pressing roster needs they need to address this offseason. The most important of those needs is adding more starting pitching.
But who?
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently compiled a list of one free agent who could make sense for every team. For the Guardians, he identified RHP Michael Lorenzen as a fit.
Here's what he had to say about the starting pitcher.
"The potential loss of Shane Bieber and Matthew Boyd will leave Cleveland not only with holes to fill in the rotation, but also a veteran presence on the staff. Lorenzen pitched well for the Rangers (3.81 ERA in 101 2/3 innings) and even better for the Royals (1.57 ERA in 28 2/3 innings) following a midseason trade, though a hamstring injury kept him out for most of September," wrote Feinsand.
Lorenzen would be a good fit in Cleveland. But then again, any veteran starting pitcher would be a logical fit to join the Guardians, given how much help they need in that area.
As Feinsand points out, Lorezen's experience and potential leadership of a young pitching group make him an intriguing target for Cleveland.
The 32-year-old will enter his tenth big league season next spring and has been a beacon of consistency over his career. Lorenzen has a career ERA of 3.31 and a 1.31 WHIP.
Lorenzen has also pitched in the postseason in three different years, so the Guardians could trust him in that role if they're fortunate enough to return to the playoffs in 2025.
Signing Lorenzen to a one or two-year deal can't be the only move the Guardians make with their starting rotation this offseason. However, it is a good start and would provide much-needed depth.