Cleveland Guardians' MLB Draft Profile Series: Travis Bazzana
With the MLB Draft beginning on Sunday, the MLB Draft Profile Series continues with Oregon State second basemen Travis Bazzana.
Overview
Travis Bazzana, the poential No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, is truly a "one-of-a-kind" prospect. He was born in Australia, and grew up in suburb just outside of Sydney. At the age of 15, Bazzana played in the Australian Baseball League, which is famous for some MLB talent playing in the winter league.
Instead of signing with an MLB team, Bazzana committed to Oregon State in 2019. This decision to delay his professional career ended up paying off for Bazzana, as he became one of the best hitters in college baseball over the past couple of seasons.
His playing background in the ABL has most likely contributed to his being lightyears ahead of his peers. The 6-foot, 199-lb lefty ended the 2024 season, batting .407 with 28 home runs and 66 RBIs.
Bazzana sets up in a low, wider stance with a little bit of openness in his front foot. When loading, his swing features a high leg kick that creates rhythm while shifting his weight to his backside. The second baseman generates smooth, effortless power in his swing that allows him to adjust to any pitch.
Plate Discipline
With Bazzana starting for three years at Oregon State, the veteran bat became one of the most disciplined hitters at the plate in 2024.
In his first season with the Beavers, Bazzana totaled 45 walks while striking out 62 times. His growth and development came in his second collegiate season, as Bazzana cut down the strikeouts to 47 and drew 59 walks in 2023. The second basemen also saw a 0.71-point increase in his batting average from year one to year two.
Bazzana ended his junior season with career-highs in batting average (.407) and walks (76) in 60 games. The steady improvement with his approach at the plate from year-to-year has demonstrated to scouts his ability to become a lethal hitter in the majors.
All-Around Offensive Weapon
While it took time for the potential No. 1 pick to develop discipline at the plate, Bazzana has always had the raw tools. His strength and speed have made him one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in amateur baseball.
In his three seasons at Oregon State, the leadoff hitter broke the school's home run and stolen base record with 45 homers and 66 stolen bases.
Not every day do you see a leadoff hitter with insane power numbers and the ability to swipe bases at any given moment. With the MLB slowly becoming a power-centric league, Bazzana brings a unique element to the first spot in a lineup that aligns with the new trends in baseball.
However, Bazzana could be slotted in any spot in the lineup. He will most likely be a top-of-the-lineup hitter at the next level since the star second basemen finished his 2024 campaign with a .568 OBP. But given his 1.582 OPS, Bazzana could generate offensive production with a runner on base. Being able to generate runs while consistently getting on base makes him a one-of-a-kind prospect.
How Bazzana Would Fit
If you had asked a Guardians fan about Bazzana being the selection last year, people would have been enraged and told you that Cleveland's farm system already has too many middle infielders.
However, the Guardians find themselves in a position to add another elite MIF prospect to the team's minor league system. Starting shortstop Brayan Rocchio has been underwhelming in his first full season with the Guardians, and Angel Martinez's versatility allows him to play multiple different spots on the field.
If the Guardians select Bazzana, the issue becomes where he plays at the MLB level. There are no concerns with his elite bat, but Bazzana primarily played second base at Oregon State. The Guardians locked up the team's current second baseman, Andres Gimenez, until his club option in 2030.
Would Cleveland move Gimenez back to his original spot at shortstop? Or would they try to make Bazzana the team's franchise shortstop?