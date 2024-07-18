Cleveland Guardians Officially Announce 2025 MLB Schedule Release
The Cleveland Guardians have revealed their schedule for the 2025 MLB season, via press release.
Due to renovations at Progressive Field, the Guardians will begin the year with a nine-game road trip, starting with three games against the Kansas City Royals on March 27.
Cleveland's home opener will be April 8 against the Chicago White Sox, which will be a three-game series.
The Guardians will also play eight summer weekends at home, featuring AL Central matchups against the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins.
Cleveland will face eight different teams in interleague play in 2025, highlighted by clashes with the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Other interesting nuggets about the Guardians' schedule include a 10-game homestand from April 21 through May 1, which features a battle with the New York Yankees. They also have a 10-game road trip from May 16 through May 25, which includes divisional matchups versus the Tigers and Twins.
Additionally, 16 of Cleveland's final 19 regular-season games in 2025 will come against divisional opponents, which could set up a very interesting AL Central race in September.
The Guardians will close out the 2025 campaign with a three-game set against the Texas Rangers, which ends on Sept. 28.
Of course, Cleveland is a bit too preoccupied with the present to worry too much about next season.
The Guardians currently own the best record in the American League at 58-37 and hold a four-and-a-half game lead over Minnesota for first place in the AL Central.
Cleveland will face the San Diego Padres in its first series out of the All-Star break on Friday.