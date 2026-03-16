Why the Cleveland Guardians’ Trade of Junior Caminero Is Overblown

Now, now, before any feathers are ruffled, yes, this was a very, very rough trade for the Cleveland Guardians.

Looking back on it multiple years later, it’s hard not to wander around the house in despair as Junior Caminero dominates for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, especially after he smashed a solo home run off the USA’s Paul Skenes.

But when taking a step back, evaluating the point in history where the Guardians were when they dealt the talented power hitter to the Tampa Bay Rays, it kind of made sense.

The Trade

On Nov. 19, 2021, the Guardians front office traded Caminero to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tobias Myers.

Caminero, who was signed by Cleveland as an international free agent back in 2019, put up a remarkable .295/.380/.534 slashing line across 43 games played in the Dominican Summer League with the organization's Red team in 2021. Serving as his first season of play under Cleveland's wing, he knocked 43 hits, eight doubles and nine home runs.

His play that summer was good enough for the same amount of hits as games played.

While he was quietly emerging as an exciting prospect, at 17 years old, he didn't quite fit Cleveland's timeline too well. He was a third baseman, something even five years later he still is, meaning that he would've been competing for time at the position against future Hall of Famer José Ramírez.

At the time, Ramírez was coming off a 2020 campaign where he finished second in MVP votes, slashing .292/.386/.607 for an OPS of .993, and a 2021 season where he followed up that stellar play, slashing 266/.355/.538, finishing sixth in such award voting. He was just 28 years old as well.

That meant that unless the front office wanted to change Caminero's position, he likely wouldn't be able to carve out a legitimate role in the team's future.

Myers' Lackluster Time in Cleveland

Myers, the player that Cleveland received in return for Caminero, never appeared in a major league game for the Guardians. That part of the trade is downright frustrating and disappointing.

After a brief stint in the minors, he was eventually designated for assignment before leaving the organization. His time as a member of the organization lasted just 14 total starts in Triple-A ball, tossing in 60 innings of action for an ERA of 6.00, leading to an overall record of 1-9.

Since leaving Cleveland, he's gotten a little bit better, tossing in major league action for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024 and 2025. He's averaging a sub-4.0 ERA, but bumps in the road last season forced him into a bullpen role.

While the Guardians should have received more value for a prospect of Caminero's upside, it was hard to understand just how good he would become at just 17 years old.

Myers' lack of impact, though, highlights just how little the trade contributed to any immediate or long-term success. If they could've gotten anything more valuable in return, there's a world where this trade feels less frustrating for many fans.

Context Matters

The Guardians made such a trade, moving on from Caminero, when they had a crowded infield and a clear timeline of success at the third base position. Ramírez was blocking the line of development for him to make a jump to the big-league roster in the next couple of campaigns.

Across 525 games in the minors, majors, and foreign leagues, Caminero has played third base in 447 contests, making a position change unlikely. He likely wouldn’t have embraced such a move, particularly since third is where he is most comfortable fielding.

Evaluated in that light, the trade is often overblown in hindsight.

Yes, Caminero has become a superstar in Tampa Bay and will likely continue to be one of the league's best power hitters. Heading into 2026, he's projected to slash .271/.324/.525 with over 30 home runs according to FanGraphs.

But his path in Cleveland would've been limited, and the front office had to make a decision based on roster realities.

Cleveland could've negotiated better, and hindsight makes the trade look worse than it likely seemed at the time.

If the front office could go back in time, it might reconsider the trade.

But Cleveland ultimately chose to prioritize the path of a superstar in Ramírez, who has spent his entire career wearing the navy and red. In many ways, that commitment, not the trade itself, is the real story.