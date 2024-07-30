Cleveland Guardians President Hints At More Coming Trades After Thomas Deal
The Cleveland Guardians made their first move of the 2024 MLB trade deadline with the acquisition of Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas. It was a move that improved one of the main weaknesses that the team had.
While Thomas is a solid addition, the Guardians could still use some more help if they want to make a run at a championship this season.
Keeping that in mind, Chris Antonetti, the team's President of Baseball Operations, has spoken out and hinted about more trades coming in the near future.
“We’re definitely not done pursuing things. Whether or not that leads to another deal or more deals, it’s really hard to forecast.”
Antonetti did honestly state that the trade market has been a tough one to navigate this year.
“It was one of the reasons we went out and signed Matt Boyd a couple of weeks ago because we were anticipating this was going to be a challenging market. That’s proven to be the case.”
Acquiring Thomas was a move to improve the offenses potential. Antonetti spoke out about what he expects the veteran outfielder to bring to Cleveland.
“We feel we’ve been able to do that by bringing Lane into the organization. He’s a versatile outfielder, a guy that’s capable of playing center field, right field and can contribute offensively, defensively and on the bases.”
In order to get Thomas, the Guardians had to give up a lot of value, something that Antonetti also spoke out to the press.
“We gave up a lot of value, but that’s what the market necessitated. We gave up three players that we think have a chance to go on and have bright futures and it’s painful to make deals like this, but this is one we felt we had to make.”
All of that being said, it doesn't sound like Cleveland is done following their move to acquire Thomas.
More trades appear to be likely, assuming the Guardians can find a team that wants to deal as well. It will be interesting to see what Tuesday brings for Cleveland.