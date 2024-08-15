Cleveland Guardians Reveal 2025 MLB Spring Training Schedule
The Cleveland Guardians are in the heat of the pennant race, but that doesn't mean we can't already start looking forward to 2025.
On Thursday, the Guardians released their spring training schedule for next season. They will open up on Feb. 22 in their Cactus League game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Cleveland will play 17 spring training games at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona. The Guardians will then conclude spring training by heading to Chase Field for pair of contests with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The club's spring training slate is also highlighted by a couple of split squad games that will occur on March 10. Cleveland will be facing the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals in those matchups.
Following spring training, Cleveland will kick off its regular season with nine straight games on the road. During that time, the Guardians will play a trio of three-game sets featuring matchups against the Royals, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels.
Cleveland will then head to Progressive Field to host its home opener versus the Chicago White Sox on April 8.
Of course, the Guardians themselves are very focused on the now.
It has been a rather strange couple of weeks for Cleveland, who won five in a row, then lost seven straight and have since rebounded to win five consecutive games.
The Guardians are entering play on Thursday with a record of 72-49, which represents the best record in all of baseball. They hold a four-and-a-half game lead over the Minnesota Twins for first place in the AL Central.