Cleveland Guardians Reveal Final ALDS, Playoff Roster

The Cleveland Guardians announce their roster for the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers.

Tommy Wild

Aug 14, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The Cleveland Guardians celebrate a win over the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
Stephen Vogt and Chris Antonetti made it clear all week that they were still waiting to finalize the roster for the playoffs. Those final roster decisions came on Saturday morning as the team officialy announced who will be available in the best of five ALDS series.

Here is what the Cleveland Guardians roster will look like in their match-up against the Detroit Tigers:

Cleveland Guardians ALDS Roster

Catchers:
Bo Naylor
Austin Hedges
David Fry

Infielders:
Josh Naylor
Andres Gimenez
Brayan Rocchio
Jose Ramirez
Daniel Schneemann
David Fry
Kyle Manzardo

Outfielders:
Will Brennan
Steven Kwan
Jhonkensy Noel
Lane Thomas
Tyler Freeman

Pitchers:
Emmanuel Clase
Hunter Gaddis
Cade Smith
Eli Morgan
Andrew Walters
Tim Herrin
Erik Sabrowski
Tanner Bibee
Matthew Boyd
Alex Cobb
Gavin Williams
Joey Cantillo

Jose Ramirez reacts after a home run
Sep 28, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Putting together this final ALDS roster was not an easy task for Vogt or the front office. The coaching staff has praised Cleveland's organizational depth all season long, and that can be seen here with some big names such as Angel Martinez, Ben Lively, and Pedro Avila being left off the playoff roster.

Along with every player they finished the regular season with, the Guardians also brought numerous players up from Triple-A to work out with the team during their off days and simulated games. These players include Logan Allen, Juan Brito, Myles Straw, Triston McKenzie, Gabriel Arias, Connor Gillispie, Doug Nikhazy, and Peter Stzelecki.

First pitch of Game 1 of the ALDS is on Saturday at 1:08 pm EST. Tanner Bibee will take the mound for the Guardians, and Tyler Holton will be the starter for Detroit.

Let the American League Central battle begin!

