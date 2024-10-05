Cleveland Guardians Reveal Final ALDS, Playoff Roster
Stephen Vogt and Chris Antonetti made it clear all week that they were still waiting to finalize the roster for the playoffs. Those final roster decisions came on Saturday morning as the team officialy announced who will be available in the best of five ALDS series.
Here is what the Cleveland Guardians roster will look like in their match-up against the Detroit Tigers:
Cleveland Guardians ALDS Roster
Catchers:
Bo Naylor
Austin Hedges
David Fry
Infielders:
Josh Naylor
Andres Gimenez
Brayan Rocchio
Jose Ramirez
Daniel Schneemann
David Fry
Kyle Manzardo
Outfielders:
Will Brennan
Steven Kwan
Jhonkensy Noel
Lane Thomas
Tyler Freeman
Pitchers:
Emmanuel Clase
Hunter Gaddis
Cade Smith
Eli Morgan
Andrew Walters
Tim Herrin
Erik Sabrowski
Tanner Bibee
Matthew Boyd
Alex Cobb
Gavin Williams
Joey Cantillo
Putting together this final ALDS roster was not an easy task for Vogt or the front office. The coaching staff has praised Cleveland's organizational depth all season long, and that can be seen here with some big names such as Angel Martinez, Ben Lively, and Pedro Avila being left off the playoff roster.
Along with every player they finished the regular season with, the Guardians also brought numerous players up from Triple-A to work out with the team during their off days and simulated games. These players include Logan Allen, Juan Brito, Myles Straw, Triston McKenzie, Gabriel Arias, Connor Gillispie, Doug Nikhazy, and Peter Stzelecki.
First pitch of Game 1 of the ALDS is on Saturday at 1:08 pm EST. Tanner Bibee will take the mound for the Guardians, and Tyler Holton will be the starter for Detroit.
Let the American League Central battle begin!