Guardians Roster Moves: Jose Tena Recalled, Will Brennan To Injured List
The Cleveland Guardians continue to be active with their roster moves as they try to evaluate their organization heading into the trade deadline. They made another move on Thursday afternoon heading into their series opener with the Kansas City Royals.
Jose Tena Recalled
The Guardians are calling up their 22nd-ranked prospect Jose Tena for his first stint of big league action in 2024. Tena debuted with the Guardians at the end of last season, but the middle infielder was not on the Opening Day roster.
Tena has put together a really nice season at Triple-A as he’s hit .293/.341/.480 with an OPS of .821 over 73 games and 300 at-bats. He’s taken a step forward with his power development and he hit 14 home runs and 14 doubles this season.
The Guardians are still trying to figure out who their franchise shortstop is. Brayan Rocchio and Gabriel Arias have each had positive moments this season but have struggled with consistency.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see Tena get a real shot as the team’s full-time shortstop.
Will Brennan To Injured List
The corresponding move the Guardians made was adding Will Brennan to the injured list.
Injuries are always disappointing, but this one especially stings considering how well Brennan has been swinging the bat over the last few weeks. In his last 15 games, Brennan has a .298/.353/.532 slash line includes three home runs and five RBI.
Hopefully, this isn’t an injury that keeps him sidelined too long and Brennan picks up right where he left off
Darren McCaughan Recalled, Xzavion Curry Optioned
The Guardians also made a move in their bullpen on Thursday afternoon. RHP Darren McCaughan. who last appeared on Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, was recalled from Columbus. RHP Xzavoin Curry was only recalled on Tuesday, but he was optioned and will be heading back to Triple-A.