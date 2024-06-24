Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Roster Moves: Xzavion Curry Recalled, Gabriel Arias Activated

The Cleveland Guardians made several roster moves heading into their series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

Tommy Wild

May 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians third base Gabriel Arias (13) fields a ground ball during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Guardians have a critical series with the Baltimore Orioles this week as two of the best teams in the baseball matchup. Cleveland made a handful of roster moves before the series opener on Monday afternoon.

Xzavion Curry Recalled From Triple-A Columbus

Cleveland recalled a familiar face with RHP Xzavion Curry making his way back on the big league roster after the team recalled him on Monday afternoon. 

The Guardians bullpen has been heavily taxed, especially over the last week, and adding a long reliever and fresh arm to the mix could help give this bullpen a needed rest.

Curry has pitched 12.2 innings in the majors this season and has a 5.86 ERA and 1.42 WHIP. In his 11 minor league appearances this season, Curry has a 6.49 ERA and 1.52 WHIP

Gabriel Arias Activated

The Guardians placed Gabriel Arias on the family medical emergency list on Friday afternoon as he missed the entire series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Arias has rejoined the team and was activated on Monday.

Darren McCaughan Optioned To Triple-A

In order for the team to make room for Curry, they had to option RHP Darren McCaughan to Triple-A Columbus.

McCaughan has made one appearance with the Guardians this season and they came on Sunday afternoon. The tight pitched 2.0 innings and gave up four hits and two earned runs. 

Angel Martinez Optioned To Triple-A

Angel Martinez swings and hits a single.
Jun 23, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Angel Martinez (1) singles in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Guardians called up their ninth-ranked prospect Angel Martinez to make his big league debut after they placed Arias on the family medical emergency list. Martinez played in Saturday and Sunday’s games and he went 2-for-7 (.286) in his limited opportunity. 

Once Arias was activated, the team optioned Martinez back to Columbus.

