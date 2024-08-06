Cleveland Guardians Shake Things Up With Roster Moves
The Cleveland Guardians have optioned starting pitcher Logan Allen back down to the minors after returning for just one start, via Mandy Bell of MLB.com.
As a corresponding move, the Guardians have called up pitcher Anthony Gose. They also designated right-hander Xzavion Curry for assignment.
Allen put forth a decent showing against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, giving up two runs on five hits in five innings of work. Both runs were the result of solo homers.
The lefty has been a disappointment on the season overall, pitching to the tune of a 5.56 ERA while registering a 1.538 WHIP across 92.1 frames. He has surrendered 108 hits while recording 78 strikeoouts.
This comes after a rather impressive rookie campaign for Allen in 2023, when he went 7-8 with 3.81 ERA through 24 starts.
Meanwhile, Gose will be appearing on the big-league level for the first time since 2022.
Formerly an outfielder, the 33-year-old Gose became a pitcher following the 2016 season with the Detroit Tigers. He signed a minor-league dela with the Guardians in December 2018.
Gose has appeared in 28 games out of the bullpen for Cleveland since then, going 3-0 with a 3.90 ERA over 28 outings.
Curry was drafted by the Guardians in 2019 and made his major-league debut in 2022. He has been largely unimpressive, logging a 4.53 ERA across 50 appearances (15 starts). This season, the 26-year-old has gone 0-2 with a 5.84 ERA in seven outings and four starts.
Cleveland will play the second game of a three-game series with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. The Guardians are looking to snap a three-game losing streak.