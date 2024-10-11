Guardians Skipper Reacts To Improbable ALDS Game 4 Win
Thursday could've been the Cleveland Guardians last game of the season, but it's not over yet!
The Guardians avoided elimination on Thursday night as they defeated the Detroit Tigers in Game 4, tying the ALDS at two games apiece. Now, the two teams will play a winner-take-all Game 5 on Saturday night.
There was some cristicm of the way Stephen Vogt managed Game 3 of the series, but he made all the right moves in Game 4, esepcially with the deicsion to pinch hit David Fry who hit what would be the game-winning home run.
Here's what Cleveland's skipper had to say after the game about facing the pressure, knowing that Thursday could've been the last game of the season.
"I think pressure comes from yourself," said Vogt. "It's the pressure you put on yourself. The outside is just noise. It's all about what you tell yourself, the narrative that you tell yourself going into every game, and for us, this is who we are. This has been us all year long."
"We've been at our best when we have nothing to lose. For us it's go out, have some fun tonight, enjoy playing playoff baseball, play carefree, play loose, go be yourself. That's been the rhetoric all year long, and it's going to continue to be tonight."
Saturday will be a situation where either the Guardians win and their season continues, or they lose and head home. If they keep this same mindset heading into Game 4, they'll be in a good spot mentally for that game.