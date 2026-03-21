One Trade the Cleveland Guardians Could Still Make Before Opening Day

If the Cleveland Guardians want to make one more move before the start of the 2026 MLB regular season, there may be a perfect fit on the opposite side of the States.

On Friday, March 20, the Guardians' front office announced multiple moves, outrighting outfield Nolan Jones and optioning outfield prospect Petey Halpin to Triple-A. Alongside them, the team also provided an update on outfielder George Valera, who is dealing with injury issues ahead of Opening Day. There's a chance he may end up on the injured list.

So, while they’ve made various changes to the outfield unit heading into 2026, there’s still a realistic scenario where the front office is actively calling teams around the league.

And one team specifically they should be talking to is the Seattle Mariners.

The Mariners are heading into the upcoming season with one of the most talented squads in MLB, sported by Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor, Brendan Donovan, J.P. Crawford, Randy Arozarena and plenty of other game-changing players.

Arozarena, who's 31 years old, could be a perfect outfield addition for the Guardians as they look to add another hot bat next to four-time Golden Glove winner Steven Kwan.

While the Mariners wouldn't be willing to move a player of his calibre for nothing, Cleveland's deep farm system could be an intriguing sight for the Mariners' front office. They are in need of adding a few more exciting arms to the pitching staff, something Cleveland has an influx of.

A realistic trade package could see the Guardians send pitching prospects Daniel Espino and Kolby Allard, along with infielder Juan Brito, to Seattle in exchange for Arozarena. While this may seem like a significant haul of minor league talent, Espino’s uncertain future and the lack of a clear role for Allard and Brito on the current roster make the deal easier to justify.

A trade like this for the Guardians not only bolsters the lineup's strength in consistency but also in power. Arozarena can bring 20+ home runs to the team's offense, something the team drastically needs heading into 2026.

Arozarena is also entering a contract year, which makes moving him much more likely if the Mariners don't see a future with him in the organization. This offseason, the two sides agreed on a one-year, $15.65 million deal to avoid arbitration.

The Guardians not only have the cap space to bring in a contract of that size, but also have the money to extend him in the offseason, especially if his fit works.

An Odd Experience at the World Baseball Classic

Arozarena also had the opportunity to represent his nation, Mexico, at the World Baseball Classic, where, across four games, he recorded two hits, including one double, for one RBI. He also drew three walks and struck out five times.

While it may have been slightly overblown, and even possibly have been a joke, the issues surrounding Arozarena and teammate Cal Raleigh at the WBC could cause locker room issues.

Arozarena went to shake Raleigh's hand behind home plate in a matchup between the USA and Mexico, with Raleigh shrugging off Arozarena and refusing to touch.

After the game concluded, Arozarena spoke to the media and called out Raleigh for his behavior. The two-time All Star outfielder used profane words to insult the power-hitting catcher.

Randy Arozarena just went off on Cal Raleigh;



(Translated and written by Master Flip)



How do you think I should respond to Cal Raleigh? How should I put it to him?

I want to say it in four languages.



First in Spanish: The only thing he should be thankful for is having such… pic.twitter.com/3uuyjkZrmn — Master Flip 🇩🇴 (@Masterflip_) March 10, 2026

The two have seemingly squashed their beef, if it was even real, and returned to playing side-by-side in Seattle as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

However, if there's any truth to the matter and Arozarena and Raleigh run into issues down the road, there may be a chance that the Mariners' front office is forced into a position to trade one of the two. And there's a very, very small chance they'd keep Arozarena over Raleigh.

The Guardians will likely head into the 2026 campaign with the current squad they have now, especially as they attempt to try and develop some of the organization's most exciting prospects.

The only reason why they would shake things up with a trade for a player like Arozarena is if they truly believe they are one piece away from real title contention.

Funny enough, the Guardians and Mariners will meet on Opening Day, Thursday, March 26, with a first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. EST. If the Guardians wanted to see how Arozarena looks in 2026, they'll get an early-season first-hand experience.