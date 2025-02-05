Guardians Star Outfielder Focused On Critical Area During Offseason
It's hard to believe that Steven Kwan will already be entering his fourth big league season when 2025 Opening Day rolls around.
The Cleveland Guardians all-star has carved out a niche in the league as one of the best contact hitters and defensive left fielders in the sport.
So, what does someone like Kwan work on over the winter months to ensure that they continue developing and improving?
Kwan recently appeared on the Casa De Klub (Cleveland legend Corey Kluber's podcast) and discussed what he's worked on since Cleveland's season ended last October.
The Guardians star revealed that he worked on a bat speed program last offseason, which he continued and built off following the 2024 season.
This bat speed is one of the main reasons for Kwan's power uptick last year.
This program wasn't the only thing Kwan focused on during the off months. He also mentioned that a big priority for himself was finding ways to maximize his
"Last year, I had two injuries. One with a [hamstring], and I've had hamstring really my whole career even going back to college, and then a little oblique thing," said Kwan.
"Just trying to maximize everything with my body, trying to understand deficiencies where I'm not activating well, and getting some more body awareness. Just really trying to really maximize on that.""
Health can be the reason a player spends a long time at the highest level, or they're forced to end their playing career early.
The 2024 season was the first time in Kwan's Major League career that he's spent long periods on the injured list, and it's evident that Kwan doesn't want this to become a trend.
Focusing on health may not seem like a major off-season priority, but it can have a lingering effect on your season and career, and Kwan understands this.
As Kwan said, "Just really trying to echo, 'Your best ability is availability. I really want to be available for all 162 games and beyond."