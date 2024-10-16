Guardians Skipper's Strong Message After 0-2 Deficit to Yankees
Stephen Vogt and the Cleveland Guardians were unable to even up their ALCS series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night. Instead, they lost by a final score of 6-3 and now trail the series two games to none.
Bouncing back from an 0-2 start to a series is a very difficult task, but the Guardians haven't lost their confidence in their ability to do so.
Following the rough Game 2 loss, Vogt spoke out about his team and revealed just how close Cleveland is to being in the series. He clearly expects his team to keep fighting and isn't close to giving up on the series.
“We’re one swing of the bat away from taking the lead in that game," Vogt said. "We’re one swing of the bat from being right back in it. That is who we are. We don’t quit. We just need to keep being us.”
Now, with the series shifting back to home field advantage for the Guardians, they have to find a way to win Game 3. If they were to drop to an 0-3 deficit, there would be almost no chance of coming back.
On the other hand, if they do win Game 3, they'll be right back in the mix.
Looking ahead to Thursday evening's matchup, Cleveland has not announced who their starting pitcher will be. As for the Yankees, they are currently scheduled to give the starting nod to Clark Schmidt. He has been solid this season, but the Guardians will have some opporunities for run production.
Cleveland will need to find a way to start strong and get up on New York early. If they can play from the lead, they will be in a good position to steal Game 3.
One thing is for sure, which is the fact that the Guardians fans are going to be loud and excited in Game 3. They will do everything in their power to give Cleveland an advantage over the Yankees.
All of that being said, New York is beatable. The Guardians may be down two games to none, but they have not been too far off from the series being very different.
Hopefully, they're able to come through with a win tomorrow night and make the series interesting again.