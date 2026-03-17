This Characteristic of José Ramírez Makes Him So Valuable for Cleveland Guardians

Not many players have done what José Ramírez has in 13 seasons of professional ball.

Since joining the Cleveland Guardians back in 2013, Ramírez has been an incredible talent, belting home runs, locking down third base and leading the locker room through bumps in the road.

And the best part? He is very rarely out of the lineup due to injury, a testament to how driven he is to compete and be a part of the Guardians' success. But when he is down and banged up, he knows his limits.

"Jose knows his body really well," manager Stephen Vogt said recently in a press conference. "I mean, I think you go back to last year. Was it Toronto last year where he, like, fell over first base? And he went out... He just knows himself really well. So, you know, Jose came up from me on deck, so he goes, 'Hey, I'm done.' And that was really all I heard until later in the game."

Fortunately, heading into the 2026 campaign, he's already playing at a high-level.

To begin the year in spring training, he's already knocked two doubles and two home runs for nine RBI. He's also had his early-season fun, flashing speed on the base paths with three steals.

But what comes with playing a future Hall of Famer like Ramírez is his inability to turn off the competitiveness, even when the stakes aren't very high.

In a routine spring training game against the Athletics, Ramírez doubled before stealing third base, hurting himself in the process. While many initially held their breath with concern that the talented seven-time All-Star and six-time Silver Slugger may have hindered his chances to start on Opening Day, Vogt downplayed the severity of the situation.

"Jose came out of the game with some shoulder soreness, tightness, and, you know, but he's feeling much, much better today [March 16]," Vogt said. "So we're going to reassess him day by day. He should be just fine in a few days... I mean, especially at how hard he plays, you know, but he takes really good care of himself."

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt says that Jose Ramirez "should be just fine in a few days" after exiting yesterdays game with shoulder inflammation.



Vogt also noted how impressive Jose's durability has been throughout the years. #GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/iBRw2xYlWS — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) March 16, 2026

But as Vogt mentioned, Ramírez very rarely misses time, so this injury isn't expected to cause any issues as the regular season approaches.

Self-awareness combined with durability makes Ramírez special, especially when he's entering his mid-30's and will likely have to take a few extra games off than normal in the coming years. After all, the Guardians would love to keep him around as long as they can, not only for his on-field play, but for what he means to the city as a whole.

As the Guardians turn the spring training page in the 2026 book, they'll slowly but surely continue to cut down on the major league roster for Opening Day. The only hope is that they won't have to place Ramírez on any injured list but rather give him time to rest and get his body back up to full health.