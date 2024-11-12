Guardians Trade All-Star Slugger In Blockbuster Idea
Will the Cleveland Guardians trade Josh Naylor this offseason?
It's a question that many Guardians fans are wondering, as Naylor has just one year remaining on his deal, and Cleveland is not known for handing out big contracts.
The Guardians just made it all the way to the ALCS, so you would think that they would remain intent on retaining Naylor, but based on the history of the franchise, anything is possible.
Baron Dionis of Rum Bunter has created a trade idea in which Cleveland would send Naylor to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for pitchers Carlson Reed and Bailey Falter as well as first baseman Nick Cimillo.
The Guardians are in desperate need of starting pitching, so landing an impressive prospect in Reed and a decent back-end-of-the-rotation arm in Falter would make sense. Cimillo would then compete with Kyle Manzardo to replace Naylor at first base.
Of course, while that would represent a decent return for Naylor, trading the 27-year-old would not be anyone's favorite course of action.
Naylor is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he slashed .243/.320/.456 with 31 home runs and 108 RBI over 633 plate appearances, comprising one of Cleveland's top bats in what was a rather inconsistent lineup throughout the year.
He also made his first All-Star appearance for his efforts.
The Guardians initially acquired Naylor in a trade with the San Diego Padres midway through the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
It didn't take Naylor long to establish himself as a key piece of Cleveland's offense, and in 2023, he registered a career-high .842 OPS.
We'll see what the Guardians decide to do with Naylor this winter.