Cleveland Guardians Urged To Trade for Marlins Star Jazz Chisholm
The Cleveland Guardians are heading towards the MLB trade deadline in a great position.
At this point in the season, the Guardians hold a 56-33 record. They do not need to make any move. However, they have the luxury of shopping the market to see if they can add a piece to help them compete even more seriously.
All season long, Cleveland has been proving that they are a legitimate World Series contender. With a big move or two at the deadline, they would become even bigger threats.
One intriguing name to keep an eye on could be Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm.
Adding another outfielder has been rumored to be a priority for the Guardians. Chisholm would be an elite target for Cleveland.
CBS Sports has officially linked Chisholm to the Guardians. They also named the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates as potential suitors.
"The Marlins began their latest teardown earlier this summer, spinning Luis Arraez to the Padres for a four-player package. There's no reason for new top executive Peter Bendix to stop there, and Jesús Luzardo's injury leaves Chisholm as Miami's top trade chit. He should be in high demand based on a simple summation of his profile: he's a 26-year-old with center-field athleticism and an above-average career OPS+. Chisholm is under team control for an additional two seasons after this one to boot, making him more than a rental. As with Robert, the other top center fielder available, Chisholm has had his share of durability problems; we just don't think that's going to prevent a trade."
Chisholm being under team control adds even more intrigue for Cleveland. He would fit their current window and their future window as well.
During the 2024 MLB season so far, Chisholm has played in 87 games. He has hit 10 home runs to go along with 40 RBI, while batting .255/.326/.407. Those numbers would bring a great boost to the lineup.
In addition to his bat, Chisholm has stolen 17 bases. He has legitimate speed that can impact a game in a huge way. Chisholm is also a good defender, thanks in large part to his speed in the outfield.
Depending on the price tag, the Guardians should aggressive pursue a trade for Chisholm. He would be a perfect trade target for the team
All of that being said, rumors are going to continue swirling around Cleveland. The Guardians are in a great spot, but will likely look to improve their odds even more with a move or two throughout the month.