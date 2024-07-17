Emmanuel Clase In Elite Company After All-Star Game Save, Cleveland Guardians News
It didn’t take long for Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase to finish off the National League in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, leading to another victory for the American League.
This ending perfectly summed up the first half of the MLB season, with Clase being the best closer in baseball with a 0.81 ERA and the Guardians having the best bullpen in the league, too.
This is now Clase’s second save of his All-Star Game career (2022 and 2024), becoming just the fourth pitch in MLB history with multiple All-Star Game saves. The other pitchers are Mariano Rivera (four), Dennis Eckersley (three), and Bruce Sutter (two), per Sara Langs.
Whenever your name is next to Mariano Rivera’s in MLB’s record books, you're automatically in elite company in baseball history, and now Clase can say that he is.
While yes, the two All-Star Game saves are impressive, it’s even more remarkable to see how dominant Clase has been in these two appearances.
In 2022, Clase went up against Garrett Cooper, Kyle Schwarber, and Jake Crownenworth in the ninth inning in a one-run game. The Guardians closer struck the first two batters' looks and then got the third swinging as he struck out the side.
In 2024, Clase went up against Pete Alonso first, who he struck out swinging, forced Elly De La Cruz to ground out to second base, gave up a single down the first base line with an exit velocity of 37.3 mph to Jackson Merrill, and then struck out Bryan Reynolds swinging.
That's five strikeouts, just one hit, no walks, and no runs in two innings of work.
Note: Clase was named an All-Star for the 2023 season but missed the game to be with his significant other, who was expecting a baby.
Clase has been one of baseball’s best relievers over the last three years, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he’ll be back on the mound in 2025 looking to record his third All-Star Game save.