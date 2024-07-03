Former Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Traded To Milwaukee Brewers
A former Cleveland Guardians pitcher is on the move, as the Milwaukee Brewers have acquired starting pitcher Aaron Civale in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post.
Civale has gone 2-6 with a 5.07 ERA across 17 starts this season. Over 87 innings of work, he has allowed 93 hits while registering 84 strikeouts.
The 29-year-old was originally selected by the Guardians in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He broke into the big leagues in 2019 and was impressive, pitching to the tune of a 2.34 ERA through 10 starts.
Civale spent the first four-and-a-half years of his career in Cleveland before being dealt to the Rays midway through last season.
He was a rather inconsistent hurler with the Guardians. After his strong showing in 2019, he fell flat the following year, going 4-6 with a 4.74 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
Civale then bounced back in 2021, going 12-5 with a 3.84 ERA while surrendering 108 hits and fanning 99 batters over 124.1 frames. He would follow that up by logging a 4.92 ERA across 20 starts in 2022, although his 3.86 FIP indicated he was getting a bit unlucky.
The East Windsor, Ct. native was actually enjoying a strong campaign in Cleveland in 2023, as he had gone 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA and a very nice 1.039 WHIP across 13 starts before being traded.
Needless to say, Civale did not experience much success in Tampa Bay. He went 2-3 with a 5.36 ERA through 10 outings with the Rays last season before struggling again in 2024.
Perhaps he can get himself right again in Milwaukee.