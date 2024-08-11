Gavin Williams Had A ‘Different Demeanor’ Leading Up To Guardians Win Over Twins
The Cleveland Guardians were on a season-high seven-game losing streak heading into Saturday night’s matchup against the Minnesota Twins. They needed someone to step up and give them a big performance, and that’s exactly what Gavin Williams did.
Williams pitched 6.0 innings, gave up four hits, allowed one earned run, struck out three batters, and issued no walks. This was easily the best start of the season for Williams, who missed the first half of the season rehabbing.
Stephen Vogt was not surprised by Williams’ performance. Cleveland’s manager had a feeling that Williams was going to have a big night for the moment he showed up today.
“Just the way he walked in, I could tell he was ready,” said Vogt.
“The way he got on the bus, the way he got here, it just seemed like a different demeanor out of him today. Not that it’s bad normally, but it's just something a little different today. But man, he was special. We talked about fastball strikes, 96 percent strikes from his fastball today. When he’s doing that, he had a good slider tonight too. A really, really, really, well pitched game.”
Williams threw just 73 pitches in the victory. Perhaps he could’ve gone a little longer if this wasn’t just his eighth start of the season coming off an elbow injury. Vogt even admitted after the game that he was tempted to let him stay out there, but he opted to turn the game over to the bullpen, given that Cleveland had just a one-run lead.
The Guardians may still have a lead in the American League Central, but it certainly isn’t safe. They’ll need more starts, such as this one from Williams if they want to win the division in October.