Guardians On The Wrong Side Of History With Postseason Scoring Drought
The Cleveland Guardians offense appeared to be firing on all cylinders after Game 1 of their ALDS matchup with the Detroit Tigers. However, since the eighth inning of that game, the Guardians haven’t scored a single run, leading to a new franchise record.
After being shutout for two consecutive games, plus failing to score in the final two innings of Game 1, the Guardians have been held scoreless for a postseason franchise record 20 straight innings.
Cleveland has been shutout in back-to-back games for the first time since August 31st and September 1st, 2022. It also marks the first time they've ever been shutout in back-to-back postseason games.
The Guardians haven't been this stagnant with the bats anytime recently. The last 17-inning scoreless streak came in 1920 when the team would win the World Series over the Brooklyn Robins in a best-of-nine game format.
Perhaps the irony of having that streak come during the franchise's first World Championship run will be a good omen 104 years later.
It’s not that the bats have been completely stagnant in the last two games. Cleveland has been out-hit just 14-9 in that span, including posting a higher hit total than Detroit in the 3-0 loss Wednesday.
The Guardians have had several opportunities to score. Between Games 2 and 3 of the series, the Guardians have gone just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. The lone hit came from Steven Kwan in Game 2, which did not lead to a run.
Tigers pitching has seemed to entirely take over a struggling Guardians lineup, but without a response, the Guardians could soon find themselves watching the rest of the 2024 MLB Postseason from the comforts of their own homes.
The Guardians are now just one loss away from being eliminated. Game 4 from Comerica Park in Detroit will take place on Thursday with a 6:08 scheduled first pitch time.