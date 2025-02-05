Guardians Star Earns Strong Preseason Ranking After All-Star Campaign
The Cleveland Guardians have a number of talented players heading into the 2025 season.
This includes four returning American League All-Stars from last year. And one of these All-Stars from a year ago has earned an impressive preseason billing ahead of the upcoming campaign.
On Tuesday, MLB Network announced players Nos. 80 to 61 on its Top 100 Right Now list of the 100 best players in Major League Baseball for the 2025 season. And Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan became the first Cleveland player to make the list, slotting in at No. 66.
This marks Kwan's second appearance on the list, as he was also ranked No. 66 ahead of the 2023 campaign. The 27-year-old had another strong season in 2024, batting .292 with 140 hits, a career-high 14 home runs, 44 RBI, 53 walks to 51 strikeouts, 12 stolen bases, and a career-best .793 OPS in 122 regular-season games.
"It's really cool, I think it appeals to the kid in me," Kwan said on MLB Network on Tuesday night. "Obviously when I was growing up as a kid watching MLB Network, I would always dutifully watch, see who was there, try to predict who was where. I think it's just really cool and affirming to see myself on the list."
The left-handed hitter had a remarkable postseason as well, batting .381 with 16 hits, 10 runs, two RBI, a .458 on-base percentage, and an .863 OPS. He hit safely in nine of the Guardians' 10 contests, including three consecutive three-hit games.
Kwan also earned his first career MLB All-Star selection and third consecutive American League Gold Glove Award in 2024.
With this ranking and success in mind, Cleveland's starting left fielder and leadoff hitter will aim to build on a remarkable individual and team campaign this year.