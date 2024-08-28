Injury Update On Duo Of Cleveland Guardians Starting Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians thought they fixed their starting rotation problems when they acquired Alex Cobb from the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline and signed Matthew Boyd to a major league deal.
However, Cobb went to the injured list with a broken fingernail after just two starts, and Carlos Carrasco was added to the IL on August 8 with a left hip strain.
Before Cleveland's matchup with the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, Stephen Vogt revealed that both pitchers are making positive progress in returning to the mound.
Alex Cobb
Alex Cobb pitched a live bullpen session early on Tuesday at Progress Field. Vogt said that, "Cobb did great. Stuff looked really good. No issues with the nail. So, really encouraing with Alex."
Vogt went on to say the next steps for Cobb is to "wait and see how he responds tomorrow" and is considering it a "day-by-day process to see how he is feeling and what's the best way to move forward from there."
Once Cobb is healthy, he will be right back in Cleveland's rotation. The 36-year-old has shown flashes of the All-Star pitcher he was during the 2023 season. The Guardians certainly need Cobb's veteran presence if they want to make it back to the playoffs this season.
Carlos Carrasco
Carlos Carrasco's last start came on August 7 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Vogt said on Tuesday that Cookie will throw a simulated game on Wednesday (August 28) and they'll seen how he responds after that.
Carrasco's path back to the rotation isn't as clear as Cobb's. But the 37-year-old is still a positive presence in the locker room and could be used as a long reliever out of the bullpen when healthy.