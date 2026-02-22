How Rhys Hoskins Signing Could Have Major Upside for Guardians

On Sunday morning, the right-handed bat that the Cleveland Guardians have been searching for arrived in Goodyear, Arizona.

An unexpected addition to the spring training roster, veteran first baseman Rhys Hoskins was spotted in the team’s clubhouse, wearing team gear with a new locker. It was later revealed that the 32-year-old signed a minor-league contract that would turn into a guaranteed base salary of $1.5 million if he makes the major league roster.

The Guardians have been desperate for right-handed hitting. Even though Hoskins had a negative WAR last year with the Milwaukee Brewers, he hit 26 home runs two seasons ago.

Here’s the thing. This is a no-risk move. Hoskins is on the Guardians because the price was right. If he’s an absolute bust? They can wipe their hands without any real consequences. If he can hit? He fills their biggest offseason need that wasn’t really addressed.

How Hoskins fits

While the Guardians added a few nice pieces to their bullpen this offseason, the batting lineup was pretty much untouched. The team extended Jose Ramirez on a new contract that will keep the All-Star third baseman in Cleveland until his 40th birthday. They added Stuart Fairchild, which didn’t feel like much of a needlemover.

It was pretty much understood that the Guardians will be leaning on young bats throughout another season. Of course, Ramirez and left fielder Steven Kwan are the engine that drives the offense. But the Guardians will need big contributions from youngsters including Chase DeLauter, their talented outfield prospect whose debut was delayed until the MLB Playoffs due to injuries.

Two other young impact hitters were expected to be Kyle Manzardo and C.J. Kayfus, two players who have shown promises of power throughout small sample sizes. The addition of Hoskins feels like first base will be a revolving door throughout the season, which might not be a bad thing.

Still just 24, Kayfus is a tremendously young player. Manzardo isn’t much older than him at 25, and the team might opt to keep Manzardo on the bench against left-handed pitchers. One of the team’s top offensive prospects, Juan Brito, also projects to be another option at first base. Don’t forget about David Fry, who will be healthy heading into the season.

It feels like quite the logjam. But perhaps the addition of Hoskins can give the Guardians some quality trade chips if they find themselves in the heat of a division race around the deadline.

The entire offense is young. Kwan is playing some center field during spring training so DeLauter and George Valera can get some swings. Hoskins can be an option for the team as left field depth, which is always needed in a long season.

Hoskins is a phenomenal low-risk, major reward offseason deal that could pav dividends if he can return to his 2024 form in the longball department, or if his pre-injury days with the Philadelphia Phillies return.