Insider Predicts Cleveland Guardians Pitcher To Break Out In 2025

The 2025 season could be when Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams takes a giant step forward.

Tommy Wild

Sep 2, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams (32) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The current Cleveland Guardians roster has plenty of upside despite some questionable moves the front office has made so far this offseason.

If everything comes together, the Guardians could be right back in the thick of the postseason next fall.

However, Cleveland will need a couple of players to break out and take a leap forward for that to happen.

One player Mandy Bell of MLB.com believes could break out during the 2025 season is SP Gavin Williams.

"Williams was supposed to take a step forward in 2024. Instead, an elbow injury sidelined him until July and he was left playing catch-up for the rest of the year," wrote Bell.

"In flashes, we saw just how elite Williams can be, but he lacked consistency. His rookie season in '23 was stellar. Now, it's time to prove he can be the every-fifth-day workhorse this organization projects him to be. And with thin rotation depth, the Guardians will need Williams to step up now more than ever."

Gavin Williams (63) throws a pitch
Jul 8, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams (63) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Williams finished last season with a 4.86 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP. However, don't just look at just these numbers to see how Williams could perform next season.

It would be wise to buy into Bell's hype surrounding Williams for the '25 season. He showed so much potential in his rookie year but never seemed to settle in and find consistency when he returned from the elbow injury in July.

With a healthy offseason and spring training, next year could finally be when Williams takes a step forward in his development and challenges Tanner Bibee as the ace of the Guardians rotation.

