Insider Reveals Potential Trade Package for Guardians' Emmanuel Clase
The Cleveland Guardians are floundering, and the deeper they get into the season, the clearer it becomes that they are absolutely not legitimate contenders.
It stands to reason that the Guardians could actually become sellers between now and the MLB trade deadline, and they definitely have some pieces other teams would desire.
Perhaps one of Cleveland's most attractive trade chips is closer Emmanuel Clase, who has bounced back after a forgettable start to the regular season.
Clase is under team control on a wildly cheap contract through 2028. The last two years of the deal are $10 million club options, and he is earning just $4.9 million this season and $6.7 million in 2026.
That's not half-bad for a guy who made three straight All-Star appearances before this season, so his questionable 2025 numbers notwithstanding, the Guardians should be able to reap quite a haul for Clase if they decide to move him.
In fact, Guardians insider Andre Knott has revealed the potential package for the 27-year-old reliever in a trade, stating that Cleveland should attempt to get two MLB-ready hitters in return.
"If you do that for Clase, you've got to get two hitters that can hit right now, that can play," Knott said during an appearance on ESPN Cleveland.
Of course, that might be a tough ask. If the Guardians do try and trade Clase, the teams interested would likely be contenders, and contenders typically aren't going to jettison two key bats midseason. Especially not for a relief pitcher.
Realistically speaking, Cleveland could probably expect to land a couple of decent prospects in return for Clase, but asking for a pair of big-league ready hitters probably won't get the Guardians very far in trade discussions.