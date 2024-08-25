Jhonkensy Noel Makes Cleveland Guardians History With Mammoth Three-Run Homer
The Cleveland Guardians have been looking for a jolt of life from their offense, and Jhonkensy Noel provided that on Saturday night in their 13-5 win over the Texas Rangers.
Big Christmas played a key part in the team's win, but no at-bat was bigger than his second of the night.
Noel stepped to the plate in the bottom of the third inning with runners on second and third. A base hit would've completely opened up the game for the Guardians, but Noel opted to send a ball far over the left field wall.
Cleveland's big man hit a towering three-run homer that carried a quarter up the bleachers. The home run had an exit velocity of 106.6 mph and traveled 405 feet, and Noel's bat speed was 80.8 mph, too.
This home run was significant in Cleveland's game against the Rangers, but Noel also made Guardians history during the at-bat. Noel now has 11 homers in his first 40 major league games, which is the second most in team history. The only player he trails is Russel Branyan, who had 12 home runs in that span, per Sarah Langs.
Noel has exploded onto the scene during his rookie thanks to the power he's provided to the lineup. He's now hitting .266/.331/.615/ with an OPS of .946, including 16 extra base hits and 22 RBI.
The 23-year-old is certainly making a strong case to Stephen Vogt that he needs to be in the lineup on a more consistent basis.