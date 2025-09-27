Jose Ramirez receives special honor from the city of Cleveland
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians had a Friday night to forget, losing by a final of 7-3 to the Texas Rangers. But for a superstar like Ramirez, his influence goes beyond the friendly confines of Progressive Field.
News dropped before the game that he would be given a uniquely special honor by the city of Cleveland.
Per WEWS' Mason Horodyski, Ramirez will be getting a street named after him. "Jose Ramirez Way" will be the name of the street right next to "Jose Ramirez Field," further cementing his status in the city.
The focus right now is making it into the postseason. However, it is important to remember that a superstar like Ramirez means so much to so many people, serving as a role model and someone to root for.
It is easy to love Ramirez because of his legendary play on the field. But it is more than that. Just the fact he decided to take a team-friendly deal to remain in Cleveland cemented his status as a fan favorite and franchise legend.
A deal worth well over $100 million is nothing to scoff at, but contrasted with the money Francisco Lindor got from the New York Mets, it's clear Ramirez is not in it just for the money. He truly loves Cleveland, and the city loves him.
In typical Ramirez fashion, this was not the only major accomplishment of his night. He also came around to score in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving him 1000 career runs.
Even in defeat, Ramirez is making history both on and off the field. That is nothing new for the man who gets his name chanted by tens of thousands of fans every time he steps up to the plate at Progressive Field.
Ramirez made his Cleveland debut in 2013 and finally became an everyday player in 2016. Since then, he has seven All-Star nods, five Sliver Sluggers, and five top-five finishes in AL MVP voting to his name. He should easily add a sixth this year as well.
For now, fans are hoping he can provide a little bit of magic over the weekend as the Guardians push to reach the postseason, whether that be via winning the AL Central or by snagging the third and final Wild Card spot. If history tells us anything, Ramirez will play a big part in whatever the final outcome may be.