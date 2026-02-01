Stat Proves Why Jose Ramirez is a True Fan Favorite in Cleveland

Jose Ramirez is set to be a Cleveland Guardian for life. His new seven-year extension is well below what he could earn on the open market, but the star has made it clear his home is in Cleveland.

Ramirez made his debut in 2013 and became an everyday player in 2016. That "everyday" aspect has held true since that magical 2016 season.

A stat shared by Eric Cross on Twitter proves why Guardians fans have fallen in love with Ramirez.

Most games played over the last four seasons...



1. Matt Olson 648 (Every game)

2. Pete Alonso 638

3. Francisco Lindor 633

4. Juan Soto 632

5. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 631

6. Eugenio Suarez 629

6. José Ramírez 629

8. Kyle Schwarber 627

9. Bobby Witt Jr. 626

10. Ian Happ 619 pic.twitter.com/ixzcYnc1cT — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) February 1, 2026

Ramirez has played in 629 games over the last four seasons. He played in 158 games in both 2025 and 2024, with 156 in 2023 and 157 in 2022. He was an All-Star in all four of those years and also took home three Silver Slugger awards in that span.

Jose Ramirez is the epitome of durability

MLB operates with a 162-game schedule. This is a roughly six-month regular season that involves plenty of highs and lows. There is also plenty of time to suffer an injury. But Ramirez has proven to be one of the most durable players in the league.

That durability means that when fans purchase a ticket, they can expect to see Ramirez in action. Contrast that with the NBA where star players seem to sit out more than ever before, even as ticket prices continue to rise.

Ramirez had one of his best seasons to date in 2025, finishing third in the AL MVP voting. That marked his fourth top-3 finish and his eighth finish within the top 10. He has become a perennial AL MVP finalist, which is a big deal given the economics of MLB. Ramirez is right up there with stars in cities like New York and Los Angeles. He just seems to prefer life in Northeast Ohio.

The third baseman is 33 years old, so his durability will be in focus in 2026 and beyond. It may be wise for the team to determine some rest days for him throughout each season, even if he wants to play every single day.

Yet fans who have followed him throughout his career know that it may be impossible to keep Ramirez off the field, whether he is feeling great or not. That is why fans will continue to chant his name whenever he steps up to the plate for the remainder of his already legendary career.

