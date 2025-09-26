Jose Ramirez made Guardians history in Thursday's loss to Tigers
Jose Ramirez is a superstar. That is not up for debate, even if a major national outlet recently deemed him a "no-name superstar."
So even though the Cleveland Guardians fell by a final of 4-2 against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, Ramirez made sure to have a big moment and also make history in the process. The history came via an RBI double in the eighth inning that brought the score to 4-2 and gave fans hope.
The double did not lead to a win, but it did give Ramirez the franchise record for extra-base hits with 726, passing Hall of Famer Earl Averill. He now has 398 doubles, 285 home runs, and 43 triples in his career since his debut in 2013.
This is just one of many records set to be broken by Cleveland's star player in the near future. He also just recently became the franchise leader in plate appearances, with a lot of time left to go.
Arguably the most exciting chase is that of the team's all-time home run total. Jim Thome, who has a statue at Progressive Field, is the leader with 337. Ramirez is at 285, meaning he could realistically have the record in 2027 if he sticks to his average of roughly 30 per season.
Then there is the doubles record. Ramirez sits at 398, putting him third behind Nap Lajoie (424) and Tris Speaker (486). What about RBI? Ramirez is second with 949, behind Earl Averill (1084).
Aside from home runs, the hits record may be the next most exciting accomplishment. Ramirez sits at 1665, which puts him seventh in franchise history. Lajoie leads the way with 2047, which is certainly an attainable record for Jose. Getting over 330 home runs and 2000 hits would arguably make him the greatest hitter in franchise history, if he isn't already.
Fans must also remember that Ramirez just turned 33 years old and is under contract on a team-friendly deal through 2028. He should be around beyond then as well, as fans may mutiny if the team doesn't let him stick around until he decides to retire.
For the rest of this week, however, the focus remains on reaching the postseason as three important games remain against the Texas Rangers. If the Guardians continue their surge and make it to the playoffs, Ramirez will surely be at the center of the excitement this weekend.