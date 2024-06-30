This Prospect Could Give Guardians Big Boost On Offense
The Cleveland Guardians made a questionable move after the 2022 season when they dealt top prospect Nolan Jones, to the Colorada Rockies for INF Juan Brito. But here we are in 2024, and Brito could make a big impact for the Guardians while Jones has struggled with injuries this season.
Cleveland’s offense has been one of the best in baseball this season, but they still need another right-handed bat to solidify their lineup heading into the second half of the season. Sure, the Guardians could trade for a player of this caliber, or they could call up one of the hottest-hitting prospects at Triple-A to fill this need.
Since June 21, Brito has been hitting .281/.324/.625 with a wRC+ of 134. The power has really stood out for the switch hitter during this stretch. Brito has now homered in three straight games, and his season OPS sits at .812.
That sort of production certainly has a spot in Cleveland’s lineup.
Brito's ability to play multiple defensive positions makes it easier for the organization to grant him a call-up. The Guardians value versatility; just look at David Fy, Gabriel Arias, and Daniel Schneemann.
So far in 2024, Brito has appeared at first base, second base, third base, shortstop, right field, and designated hitter. This would make it much easier for Stephen Vogt to find at-bats for him at the major league level.
The Guardians clearly need another bat and Brito is one of the hottest hitters with the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A). At some point he has to be rewarded for this production.