Keith Law Has Guardians Taking Standout Outfielder at No. 1 In MLB Draft
Keith Law of The Athletic released his second mock draft of the 2024 MLB Draft today. The highly-acclaimed MLB Draft writer thinks the Guardians selecting Georgia OF/3B Charlie Condon with the first overall pick.
I doubt we’ll know Cleveland’s pick until the day of the draft, but other teams think it’ll be Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana or Condon, with one rumor that the Guardians were looking at going way under slot with high school position player Konnor Griffin.- Keith Law
The debate for who Cleveland should select with the first overall pick has been a major discussion amongst Guardians fans. Condon and Oregon State 2B Travis Bazzana have been the primary candidates to be first off the board, while another analyst favored West Virginia INF JJ Wetherholt.
Law deferred the pick to his No.1 overall prospect in this year's draft class.
Condon is easily the top prospect in this year’s draft class, and would be challenging for the top spot in many years — perhaps not 2023, but I wouldn’t rule it out, given the unbelievable year he’s had and the growth potential he may still have ahead of him.- Keith Law
Condon's 2024 campaign has been one for the record books. The redshirt sophomore broke the NCAA record for most home runs in a season (37) since the NCAA switched the BBCOR bats in 2012.
The right-handed power bat also displayed his ability to hit for average, finishing the season with a .433 batting average. Standing at 6-foot-6, Condon projects to play either center or right field at the next level with the possibility of him being featured at the hot corner.
Looking at the Guardians' farm system, nine of the top 30 prospects are outfielders, according to MLB.com. The selection of Condon would put the talented Georgia bat alongside the likes of Chase DeLauter and Jasion Chourio, who are Cleveland's top outfielders in the minor leagues.