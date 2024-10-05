LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers ALDS Game 1
The ALDS if officially here as the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers prepare for Game 1 on Saturday with first pitch at 1:08 PM est. Make sure to follow along to this game thread to get the latest updates, highlights, and notes from Progressive Field.
Cleveland Guardians Starting Lineup
1. Steven Kwan - LF
2. David Fry - DH
3. Jose Ramirez - 3B
4. Josh Naylor - 1B
5. Lane Thomas - CF
6. Andres Gimenez - 2B
7. Jhonkensy Noel - RF
8. Bo Naylor - C
9. Bryan Rocchio - SS
Tanner Bibee - SP
Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup
1. Parker Meadows - CF
2. Kerry Carpenter - DH
3. Matt Vierling - FR
4. Riley Greene - LF
5. Colt Keith - 2B
6. Spencer Torkelson - 1B
7. Zach McKinstry - 3B
8. Trey Sweeney - SS
9. Jake Rogers - C
Tyler Holton - Starting Pitcher
The Guardians and Tigers are both similar teams with similar strength and weakness. They have top-heavy starting rotations, dominant bullpens, and offenses that can get hot in an instant.
The two teams have also played each other very closely this season.
The Guardians did win the season series with seven wins while putting up a batting average of .225, a starter ERA of 5.65, and a bullpen ERA of 2.58 against the Tigers. Detroit won six games in the season series and had a team batting average of .241, a starter ERA of 3.93, and a bullpen ERA of 3.13.
However, it's been a while since the two teams faced off in the regular season, and they're very different roster then they were in July. Its's going to be a close series that could easily last five games to determine a winner.