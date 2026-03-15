Guardians' Brayan Rocchio Gets Massive Opportunity to Play for Team Italy in WBC

Another Cleveland Guardian will have a chance to represent The Land at the World Baseball Classic.

On Saturday, March 14, following Team Italy's win over Puerto Rico in the quarterfinal round of bracket play, it was announced that infielder Brayan Rocchio would get a chance to compete for his home country in the semi-final round. His grandfather is of Italian descent.

Such a decision comes at an odd time, considering Italy has just a maximum of two games remaining. However, on the contrary, this level of trust from Italy's management shows just how much they value what Rocchio can bring to the team.

#Guardians INF Brayan Rocchio will join Team Italy for the semifinals in Miami. https://t.co/hMM0h6DAUR — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) March 14, 2026

Italy has been outstanding so far in the WBC, surpassing many expectations that were set-forth.

In the round of pool play, they secured wins over Brazil, the USA, Mexico, and Great Britain, being the only team in Pool B to go undefeated. Out of the entire lot of 20 teams competing, they were one of three that went through to bracket play with no losses.

The victory over Team USA was an eye-grabber, with them entering the tournament as one of the favorites to run the table. Italy was able to win that game, 8-6, controlling most of the nine innings.

They waltzed that momentum into the quarterfinal round against Puerto Rico, taking them down in a similar fashion, 8-6. In the opening inning of play, they put up a staggering four runs before tacking on four more in the fourth inning. While a late push from the opposition raised many eyebrows, the pitching staff was able to lock down the game and close it out.

One of the team's biggest issues in the victory was hitting from the infielders. Second baseman Sam Antonacci and shortstop Thomas Saggese combined for just one hit and one walk through 10 plate appearances. Saggese himself struck out three times.

So far, he's hitting just .091, while Antonacci isn't much higher at a mark of .143.

Rocchio is going to easily elevate such play, as he's coming off a stellar finish to the 2025 MLB campaign.

Italy's manager Francisco Cervelli on Brayan Rocchio joining the team in Miami. https://t.co/XzCblFXaYx pic.twitter.com/QxJxFizDIw — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) March 15, 2026

In the month of September, he posted a .238 batting average with 20 hits, four doubles, one triple and two home runs for 10 RBI. He also kept a keen eye, striking out just 17 times while drawing nine walks. His glimpses of power and gritty plate appearances make him an interesting addition to Italy's roster.

In the Guardians' final game of the regular season, Rocchio was actually the hero in extra innings, hitting a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning.

He also provides reliable defense at both short and second, making him versatile for Italy to utilize him wherever needed.

He will team up with Guardians pitchers Matt Festa and Dylan DeLucia, both of whom have pitched for Italy already in the WBC.

Rocchio will be able to suit up for the team on Monday, March 16, at 8:00 p.m. EST, when Italy takes on either Venezuela or Japan. Those two sides will clash on Saturday, March 14, at 9:00 p.m. EST.