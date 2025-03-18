Yankees Could Make Shocking Roster Move With Former Guardians Star
The Cleveland Guardians gave Carlos Carrasco a real shot last season, as the right-hander made 21 starts to try and help the team's ailing starting rotation.
However, Carrasco was unable to produce, going 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA while allowing 112 hits over 103.2 innings, leading to the Guardians eventually designating him for assignment.
The 38-year-old has now landed with the New York Yankees, and what seemed like a routine minor-league invite has turned into quite the audition for the Cleveland fan favorite affectionately known as "Cookie."
Thanks to a plethora of injuries that have befallen the Yankees' starting rotation this spring, Carrasco now has a legitimate shot to make their opening-day roster, and Jack Curry of YES Network has reported that he may actually end up landing a spot on their pitching staff.
"With the way [Aaron] Boone has raved about Carrasco’s swing and miss stuff, indications are that Carrasco is likely to be in the rotation," Curry wrote on X. "He has an opt out on March 22. I see these two sides staying together. Yanks need rotation depth so it would be unwise to lose Carrasco."
Carrasco has looked impressive in spring training, logging a 2.45 ERA across 11 frames. Of course, that is a very small sample size, but it may be enough for New York to promote him to the starting rotation with Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil sidelined and with Clarke Schmidt also battling a shoulder injury.
Carrasco spent the first 12 years of his big-league career in Cleveland before returning to the team for one season in 2024. While he never made an All-Star team, he was a force to be reckoned with for a rather long stretch between 2014 and 2018.
The Venezuelan native owns a lifetime 4.14 ERA, averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
