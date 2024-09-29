Rain Out Ends The Cleveland Guardians' 2024 Regular Season
The Cleveland Guardians were scheduled to play the Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon to close out the 2024 regular season. However, the game was canceled after a three-hour delay, due to inclement weather in Cleveland.
Rain has been a key factor in this series since game one on Friday night. The first two games had waves of showers throughout them, so much so that puddles began forming in the infield. Looking back on it, it's surprising neither of those games went into a delay.
As disappointing it is that neither team will participate in game 162, it is likely for the best.
Both the Guardians and Astros are locked into their playoff positions. Cleveland will be the second seed in the American League and will have home-field advantage in the ALDS, while Houston is the third seed and will host the or Detroit Tigers in the ALWS.
The Guardians will than play the winner of of that series.
The last thing either team wants is a star player slipping on a wet field or a pitcher injuring themselves trying to grip a wet baseball. Not playing this final game of the series ensures that each team heads into the playoffs with a fully healthy roster.
Unfortunately, this does mean that Jose Ramirez will not have the chance to become the seventh player in MLB history to record. a 40/40 season (40 stolen bases and 40 home runs).
The Guardians' focus now turns to take advantage of the next five days off before their highly-anticipated playoff series.