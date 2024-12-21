REPORT: Guardians Expressed Trade Interest For Pair Of Cardinals Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians' 2025 rotation is starting to come together after re-signing Shane Bieber and trading for RHP Luiz Ortiz from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
However, the Guardians could still benefit from adding another arm to the rotation, especially since Bieber may not return until July or even August.
John Denton, Mark Feinsand, and Bryan Hoch of MLB.com recently published an article detailing the St. Louis Cardinals' possible plans heading into the 2025 season.
During their story, they mentioned that the Cardinals may look to "reset," which could mean that multiple players could be on the move. That's where the Guardians play into all of this.
"Meanwhile, veteran starting pitchers Erick Fedde and Steven Matz have drawn trade interest from the Tigers and Guardians, the source added," wrote the trio of insiders.
There are two interesting takeaways from this report.
One is that the Guardians are still looking and exploring adding more pitchers to their rotation. The second is that they could be competing against a division rival in the Detroit Tigers, who the Guardians defeated in the ALDS just a few months ago.
Looking at the pitchers mentioned, either Steven Matz or Erick Fedde would be perfect options to add to Cleveland's rotation for 2025.
Matz started seven games for St. Louis last year and has a 6.12 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in that role. Fedde split his time with the Cardinals and Chicago White Sox in 2024 and had a 3.30 ERA, 4.05 FIP, and a 113 ERA+.
It will be interesting to see if these rumors and reports involving the Guardians and Cardinals continue this winter and if trade between the two organizations comes to fruition.