REPORT: Guardians Trading Right-Handed Reliever To Cubs
This year, the Cleveland Guardians had arguably the best bullpen in baseball.
Cleveland's relief pitching unit led MLB in ERA (2.57), holds (122), WHIP (1.05), opposing batting average (.203), fewest runs allowed (205), and fewest earned runs allowed (178).
However, one of its arms is reportedly headed to another team.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Guardians are trading right-handed relief pitcher Eli Morgan to the Chicago Cubs. According to The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma, Cleveland is reportedly receiving a Class A player in return, whose name is yet to be reported.
Despite a pair of stints on the 15-day injured list, the 28-year-old had a strong 2024 campaign. He made 32 relief appearances during the regular season, going 3-0 with a career-best 1.93 ERA, three holds, a 0.98 WHIP, and a .197 opposing batting average in 42 innings.
Morgan also fared well in the 2024 postseason, making six appearances out of the Cleveland bullpen. In four innings, he tallied a 2.25 ERA, six strikeouts to just two walks, and a .133 opposing batting average.
The Guardians selected Morgan in the eighth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Gonzaga. After serving primarily as a starter through his MLB debut season in 2021, the right-hander transitioned to the bullpen the following year.
This proved to be a strong move, as he was one of Cleveland's primary relievers for its 2022 American League Central Champion squad. Morgan made 50 appearances (one start) for Cleveland that season, recording 72 strikeouts to 13 walks, 10 holds, a 0.89 WHIP, and a .192 opposing batting average in 66.2 innings during the regular season.
In all, Morgan made 161 regular season appearances (19 starts) for Cleveland. He went 18-12 with a 3.97 ERA, 262 strikeouts, and 70 walks in 265.1 innings.