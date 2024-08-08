Stephen Vogt Puts Positive Spin On Cleveland Guardians' Losing Streak
Stephen Vogt's Cleveland Guardians have lost five games in a row, which comes right on the heels of a five-game winning streak in which they seemed to be separating themselves from the pack.
So go the twists and turns of a 162-game baseball season.
After the Guardians lost a doubleheader to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, resulting in a three-game sweep, Vogt tried to find a silver lining in the midst of Cleveland's skid.
"The results the last five days, we don't like," Vogt said, via Bally Sports Cleveland. "But the way we're playing ... I couldn't ask for anything more."
Vogt added that losing streaks are bound to happen.
"I'd be lying if I told you we're all happy right now, but at the same time, every team goes through these stretches. And here we are Aug. 7, and we're going through it for the first time. ... We've just got to keep doing what we're doing."
Vogt's assessment makes perfect sense.
In spite of the Guardians' recent struggles, they are still 67-47, boasting one of the best records in baseball heading into the dog days of summer.
Not only did Cleveland win five straight right before the slide, but it had also ripped off an 8-2 stretch overall.
That being said, the Guardians have gone a very pedestrian 31-30 since their 36-17 start, as their roster holes—namely poor starting pitching and a lack of offensive depth—have become more pronounced.
Cleveland is expecting a couple of in-season additions in Matthew Boyd and Alex Cobb to join the starting rotation soon, so perhaps those two pitchers can provide the Guardians with the lift they need.
Vogt's club will now have a day off before beginning a pivotal four-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Cleveland's lead over the Twins in the AL Central has shrunk to just three-and-a-half games (three in the loss column).