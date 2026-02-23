The Cleveland Guardians have high expectations for the 2026 campaign.

The team doesn't want to just repeat their efforts from the 2025 season; they want to surpass them and strive for an even higher ceiling.

And from how they've built the roster, they certainly can.

"We expect to go out and win every night," manager Stephen Vogt said. "We are trying to win as many games as we can so we can have a chance to win a World Series. I think when that's our expectation, whatever expectations or pressure is coming in from the outside, it's not as much as the pressure we put on ourselves."

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, the front office brought in multiple bullpen arms, spoke to the development of prospects and the chances they'll get in 2026 and most recently, added another veteran to the mix.

The Prospects

Every offseason move was done to put the team's prospects in a position to succeed.

As spring training continues to tick on, the Guardians are showing just how good of depth they have. Both the prospects who will likely be given their first full season of major league action, and those that were given non-rostered invites, have all shown little glimpses of excitement.

Likely Opening Day starter Chase DeLauter collected a two hits in three at-bats, while future call-up catcher Cooper Ingle smashed a home run for three RBI in two at-bats. These two are likely to be on the major league roster in 2026, so showing the front office just how impactful they are with limited opportunities is important.

Other players, like first base prospect Ralphy Velazquez, aren't going to get a promotion to the big leagues this season, but even he was able to get a nice multi-RBI single in his first hit of spring training.

A multi-RBI single for Ralphy Velazquez’s first hit of Spring Training 🙂‍↕️#GuardsSpring pic.twitter.com/ZnTnHRlQSw — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) February 22, 2026

Moments like those show that Cleveland has incredible youth, they just need a bit of time. Spring training allows for them to get important reps and experience against big-league players.

And the only other things they need to succeed, outside of putting the work in, is mentoring from veterans.

The Veterans

The front office understands that in order for prospects to succeed in the majors, they not only need to have the talent, but also a positive, winning culture.

That type of atmosphere is often times built from the coaching staff and veterans on the roster, which is why adding more to the mix this offseason is only going to help long-term. None of these veterans will block timelines of development, with reliever Shawn Armstrong and first baseman Rhys Hoskins grabbing the headlines.

Both will have a chance to crack the Opening Day roster, more so as comfort players. The team knows what to expect from both, as they've established their spots in MLB.

Hoskins, who's slashing .238/.344/.475 for an OPS of .820 across his eight-year career, will immediately slot in next to Kyle Manzardo and CJ Kayfus for a spot in the infield rotation. He also might be able to spend time as a designated hitter.

Hoskins will help give Manzardo and Kayfus tools to develop, but also days to rest early in the season. Manzardo was very vocal last year about how long the MLB season feels.

Rhys Hoskins signs with the Guardians pic.twitter.com/rMFKMPXsmB — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 22, 2026

Armstrong has been one of the most reliable late-game arms in the league, and he's coming off a really good 2025 season. He threw in 74 innings for the Texas Rangers, posting a 2.31 ERA. With the team losing closer Emmanuel Clase last season, Armstrong will also have a chance to relieve current closer Cade Smith at times.

They also re-signed catcher Austin Hedges, who will continue to be an important clubhouse teammate, while trying to get catcher Bo Naylor up to speed. He's still struggling at the plate.

Realistic Expectations For the Guardians

Cleveland's going to be an intriguing watch in 2026.

They may not be flashy, and they may not win every game, but what they will be is interesting.

They've got incredible talents like left fielder Steven Kwan and third baseman Jose Ramirez, who are mixed in with some of the league's best prospects in DeLauter and infielder Travis Bazzana. Both of whom are ranked Top 50 in the pipeline.

The front office didn't go out and sign a Pete Alonso or a Dylan Cease, but what they did do is commit to the future.

Now, it's up to those players to take a step forward and become staples for the Guardians.