Cleveland Guardians Outfielder Named MLB All-Star By Player Vote

Steven Kwan's second consecutive All-Star selection validates his status as one of baseball's top outfielders.

Chris Wilson

Jun 22, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrates with first baseman Kyle Manzardo (9) after scoring a run against the Athletics during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images
Steven Kwan's blend of defensive brilliance and consistent offensive production has earned him a spot on the American League All-Star team for the second consecutive season. The Cleveland Guardians' outfielder was chosen through the player ballot on Sunday, marking a significant achievement as he joins teammate José Ramírez for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Atlanta's Truist Park on July 15.

A year after he was named a starter through fan voting, Kwan's 2025 All-Star berth came via the player ballot, which includes votes from players, managers and coaches across Major League Baseball.

This voting method carries particular weight, as it requires recognition from professionals around the league who understand the nuances of elite-level performance. Kwan expressed his appreciation for this distinction, stating, "Yeah, it's a huge accomplishment, especially getting voted in by the peers."

Kwan defined the honor as "probably one of the greater accomplishments of my career," adding that he was "really honored; yeah, cool feeling."

The 27-year-old outfielder has continued his reliable offensive contributions during the 2025 season, posting impressive numbers through 85 games. Kwan currently leads Cleveland with a .298 batting average, along with six home runs, 28 RBIs, 37 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases.

However, Kwan's defensive excellence continues to distinguish him among fellow outfielders. The three-time Gold Glove winner has established himself as one of the premier defensive players in the game.

"You play this game every day against guys who are doing the same thing, I think you form a level of respect with those guys," Kwan explained. "And to get their respect and their vote, that means everything to me."

