The Big Reason Why Guardians Likely Won't Trade For Garrett Crochet
The Cleveland Guardians are expected to be major players in the market for starting pitching between now and the July 30 MLB trade deadline, and one name that has continually surfaced as a potential candidate is Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.
Crochet is considered by most to be the top pitcher available on the trade market, so it's only natural that the Guardians—who have one of the worst rotations in baseball—have been mentioned as a possible destination for the hurler.
However, the odds of Cleveland actually swinging a deal for Crochet are becoming less and less likely.
The asking price for Crochet reportedly exorbitant, and with the Guardians being a division rival of the White Sox, you have to figure that Chicago would try to rake Cleveland over the coals in trade talks.
But there is another big complication that may end up being the Guardians' biggest reason for holding off on Crochet: there is growing doubt that he will be available for the playoffs.
Crochet is apparently planning on maintaining his current workload as a starter through the end of the regular season, but would require a contract extension if asked to pitch into October, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post.
Going into 2024, Crochet had thrown a grand total of 72 innings since breaking into the majors in 2020. He has already accumulated 111.1 innings this season.
The left-hander began his big-league career as a reliever and underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2022, so durability is absolutely a question mark for him.
Crochet has been brilliant since moving into the White Sox's starting rotation, pitching to the tune of a 3.07 ERA while registering a league-leading 157 strikeouts this season. However, the uncertainty surrounding his future may definitely serve as a deterrent to contenders looking to acquire him before the end of the month, especially given the substantial package Chicago is asking in return.
As much as Cleveland needs starting pitching, it seems hard to imagine the typically conservative Guardians front office taking such a gargantuan risk by trading significant pieces for Crochet, who may not even throw a pitch for the club in a potential postseason run.
Cleveland may be better served looking at other options, such as Detroit Tigers righty Jack Flaherty or Chicago's Erick Fedde.
The chances of the Guardians landing Crochet always seemed slim, but now, we can probably safely assume that they are next to zilch.