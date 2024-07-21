Cleveland Guardians Receiving Brutal News On Top Trade Target
The Cleveland Guardians are expected to be one of the more active teams in baseball between now and the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
The Guardians need starting pitching, as their rotation ranks 13th in the American League with a hefty 4.52 ERA.
The problem is that there aren't going to be a whole lot of helpful starting pitchers available, and the best one on the market—Chicago White Sox star Garrett Crochet—is apparently going to cost an arm, a leg and more from Cleveland or anyone who tries to acquire him.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today has reported that the New York Yankees have checked in on Crochet and are willing to include top outfield prospect Spencer Jones in a deal for the right-hander.
However, the White Sox are evidently holding out for a more significant package from the Yankees or another ballclub.
New York has been steadfast in its refusal to include Jones in any trade proposals, so the fact that it is willing to surrender the 6-foot-6 behemoth for Crochet shows just how dominant Crochet has been this season. Meanwhile, the fact that Chicago is asking for quite a bit more displays just how much of a monopoly it has on the trade market.
This will obviously make things incredibly complicated for the Guardians, who are a division rival of the White Sox and would likely have to cough up more than other teams if they want to bag Crochet.
It also demonstrates how difficult it will be for Cleveland—or any squad, for that matter—to make genuinely impactful trades before the end of the month.
Because of the extra Wild Card spot, there are very few teams that are completely out of contention right now. You have the White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics, Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies. That's basically it, unless a surprise club like the Chicago Cubs decides to throw in the towel.
The Detroit Tigers could always turn around and move AL Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal, but that probably isn't happening. And if they did, can you imagine the return?
Crochet really hadn't even been on the radar until 2024, which makes him a risky proposition. He has a Tommy John surgery in his rearview mirror, and prior to this season, he had been a reliever.
The closer we get to the trade deadline, the more unlikely it seems like the Guardians—who suddenly have a loaded farm system after a terrific MLB Draft—will be able to secure a deal for Crochet.
Cleveland has always been shy about making midseason trades as it is. The last time the Guardians made a truly significant deadline addition was back in 2016, when they acquired Andrew Miller.
That Crochet reportedly comes with such a gargantuan price tag may very well eliminate Cleveland from the competition, forcing the Guardians to settle for less flashy candidates like Erick Fedde or Tyler Anderson (and even they will be costly).
If Cleveland wants to legitimately improve its starting rotation (and it better), it may have to look at more cost-effective options.
Either that, or go for broke and trade the farm for Crochet.
The Guardians haven't won a World Series since 1948, after all.